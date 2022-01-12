Youth mental health focus of Monday event

Youth mental health needs, including how they can be identified and addressed, is the subject of a Monday, Jan. 17 event coming to the Twin Towns Area.
Nationally-known speaker and bestselling author Mike Veny will give a 6 p.m. presentation at the Wahpeton High School Auditorium. The experience, which is open to the full community, begins with a 5:30 p.m. serving of free pizza.
In order to ensure there is enough pizza, guests are asked to RSVP by scanning a QR code on the event poster or visiting this link: https://forms.office.com/r/F4wZuJ6LAC. Questions can be answered by contacting Wahpeton Elementary School Counselor Julie Carlson at julie.carlson@k12.nd.us or by calling 701-672-5215.
“Mike Veny delivers engaging presentations with raw energy and a fresh perspective on diversity and inclusion,” the poster states. “He shares how he went from struggling with mental health challenges to being a though leader that travels the globe, telling his story to help transform stigma.”
Veny will give two presentations on Monday: an afternoon experience with Wahpeton Public Schools teachers and the community experience in the evening.
“We scheduled this a while ago, but it’s even more timely with the U.S. Surgeon General issuing a new advisory in December to highlight the urgent need for addressing the national youth mental health crisis,” Carlson said.
Dr. Vivek Murthy is calling for a swift and coordinated response, one that can be fulfilled by individuals, families, community organizations, technology companies, governments and others.
“Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real and widespread. Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade,” Murthy stated. “The COVID-19 pandemic further altered their experiences at home, school, and in the community, and the effect on their mental health has been devastating. The future wellbeing of our country depends on how we support and invest in the next generation.”
As all work to protect the health of Americans in the face of a new COVID-19 variant, Murthy reminded the public of the need to focus on how all can emerge stronger on the other side. “This advisory shows us how we can all work together to step up for our children during this dual crisis,” he stated.
Local youth counselors believe it is important to come together locally for addressing the need. Key recommendations include recognizing that mental health is an essential part of overall health, empowering youth and their families to recognize, manage and learn from difficult emotions and ensuring that each youth has access to high quality, affordable and culturally competent mental health care.
Veny’s mission is considered by local leaders to align with the necessity and message stressed by the U.S. Surgeon General.
“(I want) to support you in receiving the gift of emotional wellness through unique learning experiences designed to employer your personal and professional growth,” Veny stated. “When you are emotionally well, you will be more productive.”
Mike Veny, Inc. is accredited by the International Association for Continued Education and Training, his website stated. The company complies with internationally-recognized standards for excellence in instructional practices.
“There has never been a more important time in history to focus on your mental wellness. Finding inner peace is crucial to your health and safety,” Veny stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.