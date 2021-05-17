The Twin Towns Area’s 2021 commencement season began with Zimmerman Elementary School’s kindergarten musical and graduation ceremony.
A total of 82 kindergarteners from five classrooms graduated and celebrated with their families at Zimmerman on Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11, Principal Rosemary Hardie said.
Families saw performances of ‘Wing It,’ composed by John Jacobson and John Higgins. The musical shares the messages of believing in yourself, gaining courage to try new adventures and living everyday to the fullest with the help of family and friends.
"Our Zimmerman community has made these days of celebration possible," Hardie said. “(I have) special thanks to all who assisted and put in the extra time and energy, including parents, teachers, custodians, administrators, support staff, students and friends."
Zimmerman Elementary School, as well as Wahpeton Public Schools' other buildings, will have its last day of classes on Wednesday, May 26.
