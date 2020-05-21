Zonta Club presents YWPA Award to DeVries
Frank Stanko • Daily News

Zonta Club of Breckenridge-Wahpeton presented the Young Women in Public Affairs award to Emily DeVries, left, a senior at Wahpeton High School. Club President Carrie McDermott, right, presented a certificate and a $500 check to DeVries towards her college education. Zonta’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award recognizes young women for their commitment to volunteerism, volunteer leadership achievements and dedication to empowering women worldwide. DeVries plans on attending North Dakota State College of Science in the fall to study architectural drafting.

Tags

Load comments