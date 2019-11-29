Scammers are after your medical insurance and financial information. As Medicare Open Enrollment approaches, you can protect yourself by knowing what to look for. Scammers use the increased public outreach activities during Open Enrollment as an opportunity to reach beneficiaries.
By being vigilant and taking precautions, you can avoid falling victim to health care fraud. Health care scammers go to great lengths to steal from Medicare beneficiaries. This can disrupt your medical care and it wastes taxpayer dollars.
Health care fraud happens when someone steals or uses your Medicare number to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare without your authorization. That’s why it is so important to guard your Medicare number and other personal information. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) caution that healthcare fraud happens all year long and ongoing scams involve fraudulent health screenings, genetic testing, lab work, and the sale of durable medical equipment (DME) like wheelchairs, walkers, canes and diabetic supplies.
To protect yourself from fraudsters:
• If a caller says they’re from Medicare and asks for your Medicare number--hang up. It’s probably a scam. Only give your Medicare number to participating Medicare pharmacies, primary and specialty doctors you see, and people you trust to work with Medicare on your behalf.
• Never accept medical supplies from a door-to-door salesperson.
• If someone calls or comes to your door claiming to be from Medicare, remember that Medicare and Medicaid DO NOT send representatives to your home.
• Be wary of providers who tell you that the item or service isn’t usually covered by Medicare, but they “know how to bill Medicare” so that Medicare will pay.
• Remember, nothing is ever “FREE.” Never accept offers of money or gifts for free medical care or supplies.
• Report suspected instances of fraud to ND SMP or to Medicare’s toll-free customer service department at 1-800-633-4227.
• For non-Medicare or health care fraud, contact the Consumer Protection Division at the ND Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-472-2600 if you think you have been scammed.
The information provided is intended to be a general summary only. Source of information: CMS News (September 12, 2019). cms.gov/newsroom. North Dakota Senior Medicare Patrol Phone: 800-233-1737 Or (701) 858-3580 For more information or to locate your SMP, visit www.ndcpd.org/smp.
