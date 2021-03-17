The Richland County Commission received updates on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and highway department vehicle fleet at the March 16 commission meeting.
Pat Giese, nursing director at the Richland County Health Department, said the department has administered 3,112 doses, 1,985 first doses and 1,127 second doses, of the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 16
6,074 vaccine doses have been administered in Richland County by all providers, Giese said.
The health department has completed vaccinating priority groups 1A, 1B and all other groups in 1C except for essential workers.
The health department is vaccinating essential workers at the Wahpeton Event Center in Wahpeton from 5-6:30 p.m Friday, March 19.
The clinic is open for all essential workers 18 years and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions.
A list of high-risk medical conditions can be found here.
Richland County Engineer Jesse Sedler said the Richland County Highway Department shop building located in Hankinson was deemed totaled by insurance following a fire at the shop on Jan. 18.
Insurance paid out $1.164 million for the building with an additional $10,000 for demolition costs. The department received four quotes to demolish the totaled shop building. Sedler selected Tony Anderson Construction to demolish the building for $24,500. Tony Anderson Construction was the cheapest option presented to Sedler.
“I didn’t ask for timeframes on the bids, but I would like to see it down by the end of April,” Sedler said.
The county highway department has a blanket insurance policy that covers miscellaneous items and tools stored in the shop which is expected to pay out $146,000.
Insurance paid out $873,817.40 for totaled heavy machinery stored in the shop at the time of the fire. Replacement costs for five plow trucks and one payloader have totaled $1.2 million dollars for a difference of $329,780.60 between what insurance paid out and replacement costs.
