Wahpeton Cub Scout Pack No. 352 recently held a food drive in front of Econofoods, Wahpeton, benefitting the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry. The scouts held the drive as a substitute for the annual Scouting for Food event which was cancelled in March. Scouts like Jaeger German and Booker Frolek were able to greet community members and take donations. 

The scouts collected $192 in cash and filled a large tote with items for the food pantry.

