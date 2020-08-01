Curtis “Curt” Gebro, 55, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota. 

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.  René Hasbargen will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Wahpeton. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments