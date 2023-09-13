230914-p10-Dakota-Gardener
The seasonal window to fertilize your lawn is beginning to close. North Dakota State University Extension recommends the fall fertilizer application should take place around Labor Day. The fall application is the most important because it helps your cool season lawn recover from summer stresses. The nitrogen is useful in building a deep and robust root system which will pay dividends next year.

Exact timing over the Labor Day weekend is not required but fertilizing beyond the end of September is not recommended. Why so early?