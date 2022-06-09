There is a nominal fee to publish submissions that the Daily News and News Monitor identify as political endorsement/opposition letters/op-eds. We will publish them as space allows. The fee for placing political endorsement/opposition letters/op-eds is $25 for the first 5 column inches of text. Longer submissions are charged $10 per additional inch. Send submissions to editor@wahpetondailynews.com
I received a call from Steve Dale wondering if I could help with his project to bring more natural gas capacity to Wahpeton. I didn’t know Steve but found his story compelling. As mayor, he was trying to remove the barriers to business attraction and retention in your community. He believed increasing gas and water supply was key to increased investment in Wahpeton. I wasn’t able to help much because Steve had things well at hand already.
In taking a look at this background, I saw he served many years on the city council and after an unanimous vote by his colleagues on the council, he was appointed mayor in 2017 and was subsequently elected by the voters the next year.
I was pleased to learn that Steve’s efforts to increase natural gas and water capacities was successful.
As I got to know Dale, I discovered his passion to help make your community better. He committed to flood control and reducing taxes. Steve initiated an innovative residential development program and created an incentive program for home repairs and construction.
Through his efforts Wahpeton achieved increased investment which resulted in a population increase in the 2020 census.
I believe Steve has positioned the city of Wahpeton for continued growth and success and has earned another term as mayor.
Please vote for Steve Dale for mayor of Wahpeton on June 14. He will serve your community well!
