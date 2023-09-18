230919-p4-DEO
The author’s lab locks up on a hillside scent pocket where sharptailed grouse had been holding earlier in the morning.

 By Nick Simonson

Ah, the old F150. It’s where most everything in my life has ended up at one point or another. Baseball gloves under the seat, my youngest’s left sandal that was missing for a week, overdue library books, juice boxes, even a writing check or two in the slot between the passenger seat and the console have all found a resting place (or a hiding place) in the pickup.

If you ever wondered where that one sock goes when it doesn’t make its way out of your washer and dryer, you may want to check my truck, as I’m sure it’s the end of the wormhole where those articles of clothing go during a laundry session.



