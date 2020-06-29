RICHLAND COUNTY DISPOSITIONS JUNE 1 – 5, 2020

Richland County Highway Patrol

Henrichs, Ryan L, 20, Abercrombie, North Dakota, Possession of CS – Marijuana – at least ½ oz. but less than 500 grams, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Bradley A Cruff, total fees and fines $250.

Richland County – No Agency Assigned

Kloster, Taylar M, 21, Wahpeton, North Dakota, minor in consumption or possession – general, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Bradley A Cruff.

Richland County Sheriff

Kloster, Taylar M, 21, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Misrepresentation of age, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Bradley A Cruff, total fees and fines $275.

Ringer, Nicolette J, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, driving while license privilege is suspended, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Bradley A Cruff, total fees and fines $250.

RICHLAND COUNTY DISPOSITION JUNE 15 – 19, 2020

Richland County Sheriff

Johnson, Lori A, 56, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Possession of a controlled substance, Felony C, plead guilty,  Judge:  Bradley A Cruff, Supervised Probation, total fees and fines $525.

RICHLAND COUNTY DISPOSITIONS JUNE 1 – 30, 2020

Wahpeton Police Department

Carter, Shawna F, 38, Wahpeton, North Dakota, D.U.I. intoxicating liquor or controlled substance, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Simone Sandberg, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $1675.

Christenson, Mathew M, 30, Wahpeton, North Dakota, driving while license is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $500. Driving while license is suspended or revoked, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $750.

Dillard, Jacquez T, 19, Kent, Minnesota, Shoplifting (over $100) 1st offense in Wahpeton, misdemeanor B, plead guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350.

Filbert, Clair B, 45, Wahpeton, North Dakota, D.U.I. intoxicating liquor or controlled substance, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $1025.

Firecloud, Diondre J, 26, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Disorderly conduct, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $525. Driving while license is suspended or revoked, Misdemeanor B, plead guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350. Actual physical control, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $1025.

Morge, John R III, 31, West Fargo, North Dakota, failure to halt, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350.

Snow, Curt M, 53, Bismarck, North Dakota, Actual physical control, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $1,175. Driving while license is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $500.

Watson, Dontay L, 20, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Illegal possession of marijuana, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350.

Worster, Sean K, 21, Fargo, North Dakota, Disorderly conduct, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments