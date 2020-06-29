RICHLAND COUNTY DISPOSITIONS JUNE 1 – 5, 2020
Richland County Highway Patrol
Henrichs, Ryan L, 20, Abercrombie, North Dakota, Possession of CS – Marijuana – at least ½ oz. but less than 500 grams, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Bradley A Cruff, total fees and fines $250.
Richland County – No Agency Assigned
Kloster, Taylar M, 21, Wahpeton, North Dakota, minor in consumption or possession – general, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Bradley A Cruff.
Richland County Sheriff
Kloster, Taylar M, 21, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Misrepresentation of age, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Bradley A Cruff, total fees and fines $275.
Ringer, Nicolette J, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, driving while license privilege is suspended, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Bradley A Cruff, total fees and fines $250.
RICHLAND COUNTY DISPOSITION JUNE 15 – 19, 2020
Richland County Sheriff
Johnson, Lori A, 56, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Possession of a controlled substance, Felony C, plead guilty, Judge: Bradley A Cruff, Supervised Probation, total fees and fines $525.
RICHLAND COUNTY DISPOSITIONS JUNE 1 – 30, 2020
Wahpeton Police Department
Carter, Shawna F, 38, Wahpeton, North Dakota, D.U.I. intoxicating liquor or controlled substance, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Simone Sandberg, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $1675.
Christenson, Mathew M, 30, Wahpeton, North Dakota, driving while license is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $500. Driving while license is suspended or revoked, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $750.
Dillard, Jacquez T, 19, Kent, Minnesota, Shoplifting (over $100) 1st offense in Wahpeton, misdemeanor B, plead guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350.
Filbert, Clair B, 45, Wahpeton, North Dakota, D.U.I. intoxicating liquor or controlled substance, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $1025.
Firecloud, Diondre J, 26, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Disorderly conduct, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $525. Driving while license is suspended or revoked, Misdemeanor B, plead guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350. Actual physical control, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $1025.
Morge, John R III, 31, West Fargo, North Dakota, failure to halt, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350.
Snow, Curt M, 53, Bismarck, North Dakota, Actual physical control, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $1,175. Driving while license is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $500.
Watson, Dontay L, 20, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Illegal possession of marijuana, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350.
Worster, Sean K, 21, Fargo, North Dakota, Disorderly conduct, Misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge: Don Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.