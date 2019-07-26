Ben and Shelley Doll, Minnesota, decided to take a trip up to North Dakota on Friday, July 12. They had received a Valentine’s Day gift from Ben’s aunt, local resident Julie Berg.
The gift allowed the Dolls to spend some quality time with Tal the orangutan. Ben and Shelley decided to make a day of it and spend the day at the zoo. Not only did they donate at the zoo, they have decided to become an animal sponsor.
What impressed the couple was the fossas, as they had never seen or even heard of them before coming up to Wahpeton. The Dolls are also hoping the fossas will mate and continue the species.
“Also, a small community zoo that has not only one but two white rhinos – wow — we were impressed,” the couple said. “We are definitely coming back.”
Shelley works for a company that is celebrating 150 years in business, Graybar in Minneapolis.
“We’re giving back to our communities through the ‘Empowering Our Communities’ program which includes volunteer time off and a new company matching program for charitable donations,” Graybar stated. “Our goal is to reach 90,000 hours of service in honor of our 90 years of employee ownership, and $1.5 million in charitable giving in 2019.”
Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services.
