Each year, Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative (DVEC) sponsors $1,000 scholarships, which are awarded to a graduating senior selected from each of the high schools located in its service area.
“There is no better investment we can make, than in someone’s education,” DVEC’s board president Arden Fuher said. ”These young men and women are the next generation of community leaders. We are excited to be able to help them achieve their dreams.”
This year, DVEC funded 13 scholarships to young men and women to help fund their education.
Since adopting the scholarship program more than 20 years ago, DVEC has funded $143,000 in scholarships to help 178 students continue their education.
The scholarship recipients from each high school and the educational institutions they plan to attend are as follows:
Reagan Wohlers, Wahpeton, Concordia
Rex Roeder, Hankinson-Mantador, North Dakota College of Science
Kallie Grefsrud, Fairmount, North Dakota State University
Braden Heuer, Wyndmere, North Dakota State College of Science
Olivia Throener, Sargent Central, Lakes Area Technical College, Watertown, S.D.
Madison Mahrer, North Sargent, North Dakota State College of Science
Aspen Hill, Oakes, University of Jamestown
Brynn Gibson, Ellendale, University of Mary — Bismarck
Derek Joy, LaMoure, Bismarck State College
Kiara Jangula, Edgeley, University of Jamestown
Gaven Van Bruggen, Litchville/Marion, Bismarck State College
Isaiah Gearlad, Montpelier, University of North Dakota