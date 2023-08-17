Each year, Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative (DVEC) sponsors $1,000 scholarships, which are awarded to a graduating senior selected from each of the high schools located in its service area.

“There is no better investment we can make, than in someone’s education,” DVEC’s board president Arden Fuher said. ”These young men and women are the next generation of community leaders. We are excited to be able to help them achieve their dreams.”



