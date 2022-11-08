What a Yes vote means: Individuals would now only be allowed to serve more than eight years in either the North Dakota House of Representatives or North Dakota Senate or as the state governor. Service as a legislator or governor prior to the effective date of this measure would not count towards the new limit if this measure passes. However, an individual would not be allowed to serve a full or remaining term as a member of the legislature if serving the term would cause the individual to serve a total of more than eight years in that particular house.
What a No vote means: An individual can serve as a North Dakota state representative or senator or as the governor as long as he or she keeps getting elected, regardless of how long he or she has served.
Measure No. 2
What a Yes vote means: Legalization of the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by individuals who are 21 years of age or older, within limitations as to location. As well, a state entity will be directed to regulate and register businesses that produce or dispense cannabis for use by individuals aged 21 years or older, and the businesses’ agents. Individuals aged 21 years or older will be able to possess a limited amount of cannabis products. There will also be protections, limitations, penalties, and employer rights relating to use of cannabis products. Additionally, fees would be appropriated for administration of this law.
What a No vote means: Non-medicinal marijuana remains illegal.
