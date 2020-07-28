Fairmount, Hankinson preparing COVID-19 plans

With less than a month until the 2020-2021 education year begins, school districts in southern Richland County, North Dakota, are preparing their COVID-19 health and safety plans.
Earlier in July, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler released the K-12 Smart Restart guide for fall 2020. Each school board in the state is required to approve a plan in consultation with their local public health unit, the guide states.
The school districts of Fairmount and Hankinson, North Dakota, re-opening on Wednesday, Aug. 26, are expecting to educate approximately 350 students total in 2020-2021. Fairmount had nearly 100 students last school year, Superintendent Brian Nelson said. Hankinson is expecting 255 students this year and approximately 50 staff members, Superintendent Chad Benson said.
Both Hankinson and Fairmount have a single, grades K-12, school building.
“A lot of work will go into creating our plans,” Benson said. “There’s a lot to be done, but things will be changing each day.”
On Friday, July 24, the North Dakota Department of Health reported there were 110 active COVID-19 cases statewide among residents between ages 10-19. That same day, the number of active cases totaled 37 for ages 0-9.
“We don’t want the virus to spread. We want to keep the air droplets (which carry the virus) away from people,” Nelson said.
Nelson said he and Jay Townsend, Fairmount’s principal, are in the process of writing the district’s COVID-19 plan. Both men are surveying teachers and parents.
Parents and teachers are also involved in the creation of Hankinson’s plan, Benson said. A committee of individuals includes administrators, teachers, custodians, parents and school board members.
“The plan will be based on the local wants, needs and concerns that come out of the committee,” Benson said. “I expect the plans across the state will overall be very similar.”
Last week, Wahpeton Public Schools held its own COVID-19 plan information gathering meeting. The four-building district educated an average of 1,220-1,240 students each month in 2019-2020. Wahpeton’s meeting included suggested solutions, some similar to possible methods in Hankinson and Fairmount.
Fairmount’s school board has not approved any possible guidelines, but Nelson mentioned possibilities including plexiglass barriers in offices and requiring students to wear masks on buses.
“These are just suggestions that have not yet been approved by the school board,” he said. “We’re hoping to get something to the board and once approved, we will also share the information on our website.”
Hankinson will also work to keep its community informed of guidelines and changes. As the pandemic continues, Benson said, there’s several aspects the district won’t be able to control.
“A lot of things are going to fall on the parents’ shoulders,” he said. “Most, if not all of those things are a different challenge than they’ve had to deal with.”
Hankinson Public Schools originally expected to have face-to-face classes once school begins. Now, they’re not as sure.
“You’ve got to plan for everything,” Benson said. “We’ll have a plan for face-to-face learning and a plan for distance learning. I’m not sure what we’ll be doing on the first day. We might not know until it’s closer.”
News Monitor will continue to follow this story.
