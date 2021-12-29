After crowning Camryn Kaehler (female) and Caden Kappes (male) as 2021 Fall Sports Athletes of the Year, Daily News is back at it with its first watch list for the newspaper's Winter Sports Awards. Several area teams are heavily represented on this fine list of student athletes from the Twin Towns Area, so let's get to know what makes each of them worthy selections from the Breckenridge, Wahpeton and North Dakota State College of Science athletic programs.
Riley Finkral (B-W Blades Hockey) - Sr.
Finkral has four points through six games, leaving her tied with four teammates in the points department. The senior captain stands out beyond the box score with her toughness and ability to scrape and grind for loose pucks. If checking was allowed in girls hockey, Finkral would be even more effective, because she's one tough cookie on the ice.
Reagan Wohlers (B-W Blades Hockey) - Jr.
Wohlers has 18 points, four power play goals and 11 total goals. She rarely misses when scoring opportunities present, nearly tripling the closest Blades' scorer through six games. Wohlers is a captain on the team and tallied nine points in a 12-4 win vs. Morris/Benson Area at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton.
Kennedy Schuler (B-W Blades Hockey) - Jr.
Schuler is third on the Blades with six points in as many games, splitting them evenly between goals and assists. Her ability to facilitate and score landed her on this list for the 2-4 Blades.
Ivy Ovsak (B-W Blades Hockey) - Jr.
Ovsak has played in all six games this season and sits second on the Blades roster in both points (7) and assists (6). Ovsak is a solid defender and serves as a net protector on a nightly basis, giving opposing forwards some food for thought when entering the zone.
Carcie Materi (Breck Cowgirls Basketball) - Sr.
Materi leads Breckenridge in scoring with 13.4 points per game. She can shoot the three, defend on-ball or in transition, and finish through contact. Her senior leadership has been critical to the Cowgirls' offense.
Camryn Kaehler (Breck Cowgirls Basketball) - Sr.
Kaehler has improved leaps and bounds as a strong rebounder in the post this season, averaging 8.0 boards per game and supplying 8.4 points per game from the power forward position on 58.6 percent shooting. Kaehler was named Daily News Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year after leading Breckenridge volleyball to a state tournament appearance.
Abby Johnson (Breck Cowgirls Basketball) - Jr.
Johnson is making 2.1 threes per game at a 48.6 percent clip. The junior averages nearly 10 points and 1.1 steals per game, while avoiding foul trouble very well.
Parker Yaggie (Breck Cowgirls Basketball) - 8th
Yaggie stuns opposing teams with her advanced skills as an eighth grader. Yaggie plays multiple positions, posting averages of 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals. She recorded seven steals vs. Lake Park-Audubon and 14 points vs. Minnewaska Area.
McKena Koolmo (Wahp Huskies Basketball) - Jr.
Koolmo carried Wahpeton past Devils Lake with 26 points, upping her season average to 14.8 across four games. She also boasts averages of 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals.
Lidia Motl (Wahp Huskies Basketball) - Jr.
Motl stands 5'5" inches tall but rips down 5.5 rebounds per game. She leads all basketball players in Breckenridge-Wahpeton with 3.5 steals per contest, while scoring 11.3 points at the point guard position.
Scout Woods (Wahp Huskies Basketball) - Fr.
Woods is a freshman, but she's no stranger to the varsity lights. After an excellent campaign in 2020-21, Woods is posting averages of 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists through four games.
Aiyana Allard (Wahp Huskies Basketball) - Sr.
A finalist for Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year, Allard is back again as the seasons change. Allard scored 23 points in the season opener and came up with a big steal to seal the Huskies' first win of the season vs. Devils Lake.
Emma Bontjes (Wahp Huskies Basketball) - Jr.
Bontjes can score and rebound, averaging 10.0 points and 4.8 boards through four games. The junior can slice and dice off the dribble and finish with both hands, providing Wahpeton with a spark off the bench.
Quinn Bassingthwaite (B-W Storm Gymnastics) - Sr.
The lone senior for the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm gymnasts, Bassingthwaite consistently finishes first or near the top of the team's meets. She placed first all-around in the Storm's first home meet of the season.
Anika Birkelo (B-W Storm Gymnastics) - Jr.
Birkelo has formed a one-two punch with Bassingthwaite to help solidify the Storm as an Eastern Dakota Conference contender. Birkelo took fourth in Wahpeton's first home meet and runner-up on the beam.
Hailee Hanson (B-W Storm Gymnastics) - So.
Heading into the holidays, Hanson was on a three-meet win streak in the vault. The sophomore continues to outperform expectations and help elevate the Storm to a higher level in the standings.
Abbie Skovholt (B-W Storm Gymnastics) - Jr.
Skovholt hasn't seen much action this season due to a knee injury, but since returning she's flashed her skills as a top gymnast, evidenced by her victory in bars at the Storm's home dual vs. Grand Forks.
Arthel Massaquoi (NDSCS Wildcats Basketball) - So.
Massaqoui is insanely efficient, currently leading the entire NJCAA Division I in shooting percentage at 70.7 percent. The powerful post averages 13.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
Ivane Tensaie (NDSCS Wildcats Basketball) - Fr.
Tensaie leads the NJCAA Division I with 23.3 points per game and often plays all forty minutes at point guard for NDSCS. The prolific scorer also leads all Twin Towns Area hoopers with 5.0 assists per game.
Ambah Kowcun (NDSCS Basketball) - So.
Kowcun committed to Wichita State University earlier this season and her stats tell us why. The Wildcat sophomore averages 18.6 points, making nearly three triples per game and shooting 84 percent on free throws for the 14-1 'Cats.
EDITOR'S NOTE
Choosing 20 student athletes from a crop of excellent candidates was no easy task. If you think I missed wide right by leaving someone off this watch list, send an email to robertw@wahpetondailynews.com with statistics and relevant information. All submissions will be considered for addition until midnight Saturday, Jan. 1. Visit Facebook.com/WahpetonDailyNews for full details and award information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.