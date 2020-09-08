By JUSTIN PIERCE • Daily News
Former North Dakota State College of Science defensive lineman Marshaun Jones was named team captain for the Valley City State football team this past week. Jones was a standout at NDSCS, as he is a former NJCAA All-American honorable mention for the Wildcats in 2018.
Jones is enter his second season with the team as he put up three sacks and 58 tackles in 10 games last season while being named first team All-Conference in the NSAA Jones should be in-line for a big season. Being a captain for him this year is a big opportunity for him to not only showcase his leadership, but also showcase his talent and potentially play professional football somewhere next season once the XFL and CFL make their return to action.
