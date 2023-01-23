$1 million bond for defendant in Wahpeton murder case

Anthony Kruger

Anthony Eugene Kruger, 33, the defendant in a Wahpeton, North Dakota, murder case, made his initial appearance Monday, Jan. 23.

Kruger, Breckenridge, Minnesota, faces three charges in Richland County District Court. In addition to murder, a class AA felony, there is possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class C felony.



