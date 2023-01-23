$1 million bond for defendant in Wahpeton murder case

Anthony Eugene Kruger, 33, the defendant in a Wahpeton, North Dakota, murder case, made his initial appearance Monday, Jan. 23.
Kruger, Breckenridge, Minnesota, faces three charges in Richland County District Court. In addition to murder, a class AA felony, there is possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class C felony.
Based on an investigation conducted by agencies including the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wahpeton Police Department and the SEMCA Drug Task Force, Kruger allegedly intentionally or knowingly caused the death of another human being. That man was Jeremiah Medenwald, 40, Hankinson, North Dakota.
“On Jan. 16, 2023, officers were dispatched to 11th Street North and Loy Avenue, Wahpeton, where shots were fired,” a criminal complaint states. “Officers found Jeremiah Medenwald with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.”
Investigation showed that Medenwald was driving the vehicle and a person outside the vehicle fired a gun 15 times at the driver’s side door of the vehicle while it was driving, according to the complaint. One of those shots went through the door and hit Medenwald in the back.
Investigation also showed that Medenwald had been at a Hankinson business prior to being in Wahpeton. Security video was used to see that an individual accompanied Medenwald at the business. Both rode to the business and left it at approximately 6:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
“By way of a hand tattoo, comparison photos and a cell phone number known to be associated with the defendant, this other person was identified as Anthony Eugene Kruger,” the complaint states. “Cell phone data shows that the defendant was with Mr. Medenwald at the (business), on the drive back to Wahpeton, and then his cell phone pinged again near the location of the shooting both before and after the shooting took place.
Medenwald was shot at approximately 7:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, News Monitor previously reported. According to the complaint for murder, an eyewitness description from a passenger who entered the car just prior to the shooting, described the shooter approaching the vehicle. The witness’ description, according to the complaint, was consistent with what Kruger was seen wearing at the Hankinson business.
“After Mr. Kruger was taken into custody, he was found in possession of the clothes that were seen by the eyewitness that the shooter was wearing,” the complaint states.
Kruger was brought into the Wahpeton Police Department on Friday, Jan. 20 as a suspect in the death of Jeremiah Medenwald. According to another complaint, when he was searched at the department, Kruger was allegedly found in possession of five small Ziploc bags totaling three grams. The bags all contained a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. Kruger also allegedly had a digital scan with residue on it and 10 small empty Ziploc baggies.
“The quantity of methamphetamine and other items are indicative of sales of methamphetamine,” the complaint states.
Finally, the multi-agency investigation stated that Kruger allegedly had a firearm in his possession or control less than five years after the date he was released from probation on a felony offense.
“On or about Jan. 5, 2023, the defendant sold a .22 pistol, model 422, to (an individual) in the city of Wahpeton,” a third complaint states. “The defendant possessed the firearm in the city of Wahpeton and then sold it to (the individual) for $100.”
According to the complaint, Kruger was convicted in May 2022 of a felony in Minnesota for “Drugs-1st Degree-Sale-17 grams or more-Cocaine or Meth w/in 90 day period.” He was sentenced to 90 months at a Minnesota correctional facility and was on parole at the time of the firearm possession.
Attorney Jonathan Green, appearing Monday in Richland County District Court, said he was making a limited appearance. The scope of any role he may fulfill for the defense has not been determined, Green said. Nevertheless, Green did speak for Kruger and requested that the $1 million cash or surety bond previously set for Kruger be reduced to $500,000.
Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer and Green also both discussed statements made Monday, Jan. 16 and Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Wahpeton Police Department. The initial statement said the incident was believed to be isolated and there was no current danger to the public. The second statement said the incident was determined to be isolated.
Green said the statements indicated there would be no risk to the community if Kruger was released. Kummer disagreed. Judge Bradley Cruff ultimately kept the bond at $1 million and also ordered drug testing for Kruger.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole. The mandatory minimum penalty for murder is four years in prison.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Additional court appearances for Kruger have not scheduled as of Monday, Jan. 23. He is currently confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton.