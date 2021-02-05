I’m glad Marjorie Taylor Greene, a freshman U.S. congresswoman from Georgia, was removed from the House education and labor and budget committees with a slightly bipartisan simple majority vote.
If you missed it last Thursday, Rep. Greene hasn’t been removed from serving in the House of Representatives. She just won’t serve on her committees. The vote was 230-199 in favor of Greene losing her assignments. Eleven Republicans voted alongside 219 Democrats in favor of bouncing Greene.
Evidenced by a tweet she posted Friday, Greene is also publicly glad she got bounced.
“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one (sic) like me free time,” Greene wrote. “In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway. Oh this is going to be fun!”
It’s a far cry from the repentant-to-a-point Greene seen before the House vote, who insisted she does know 9/11 and school shootings have occurred, but didn’t address specific points like her previous doubting of the attack on the Pentagon and the Parkland shooting and previous endorsement of violence against other politicians.
There’s been questions about whether or not Greene’s past should have been held against her, as well as the statute of limitations for this type of action. I’ve read about an effort to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minn., from her House committee assignments. A few weeks ago, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx., talked about the second impeachment of Donald Trump and suggested that an impeachment of Jimmy Carter would be next. Some people want to practice an eye for an eye.
Greene, who’s been photographed wearing face masks with messages like “Censored” and “Free Speech,” has a few things to learn. For starters, the First Amendment doesn’t offer as much protection as she may think it does.
The First Amendment is an essential part of our everyday life. I depend on it. I hope it’s the envy of people worldwide. But I also know that it’s not a blank check.
There’s a difference between the freedom to say or write anything as a professional, the freedom to say or write anything as myself and the freedom to say or write anything as an individual, like on an anonymous message board. It’s a thin difference and collisions occur. It’s why there were questions about whether or not Trump’s social media posts counted as credible communication during his presidency, or whether or not Greene’s past posts should have been held against her.
Threats of violence are outside First Amendment protection, according to the U.S. Supreme Court and recorded by Cornell Law School. It’s to allow protection of individuals from the fear of violence, from the disruption that fear engenders, and from the possibility that threatened violence will occur.
Trump’s second impeachment trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 9. He’s out of office, but the trial concerns his actions as president. He faces one charge, incitement of insurrection.
I can only speculate about the trial’s outcome, so I’ll return back to Rep. Greene. She won her election. She’s not being removed from office and likely won’t be. I can only hope that she’ll spend her time off of House committees becoming more aware of what free speech means and why it doesn’t offer blanket protection.
Consequences exist. They come from words and actions. Anyone — whether a Georgia congresswoman, an ex-president or a Daily News reader — should hopefully realize this.
