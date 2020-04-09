Daily News to change print frequency to manage COVID-19 impact

The newspaper industry is not immune to the unprecedented economic turbulence small businesses throughout Richland and Wilkin counties are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other media organizations, the Daily News will make some drastic, yet critical, changes required to provide the news and information you need.
Tara Klostreich, publisher of the Daily News, announced that starting Tuesday, April 14, the Daily News will switch from a five-day print schedule to a three-day print schedule. We will be eliminating our Wednesday and Friday print editions.
Printed editions will be available Tuesday, Thursday and our Weekend Edition, available on Saturday. We will continue to produce news content on a daily basis and that will be available on our website. Our printed editions will be more robust as each edition will contain at least two days’ worth of news and information.
“While the timing of this change is a direct result of the economic impact of the coronavirus, the growing preference of our audience for consuming our local news content online also played a part in making this decision,” Klostreich said. “This was not a decision we made lightly but the change positions us financially so we can continue to provide you with the news and information only a local newspaper can.”
“While we know this change is significant for our loyal readers in the Southern Red River Valley communities, we also look forward to the opportunities it presents us in working toward our goal of delivering quality content from our award-winning news organization, regardless of the platform you choose,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said.
Prior to the pandemic, we had been investing in our digital strategy to support this newspaper over the long term. Digital is a reality of the world and this crisis has only showcased it even more so. We didn’t anticipate having to make changes so suddenly before coronavirus upended our lives. Most of our local businesses are in the same boat, having to change how they serve and operate in the community.
We are grateful we have a digital platform which allows us to continue sharing our hard work 24/7. We are committed to serve our community for the long term, and this change will help us do that.
We also have a mobile app for your smartphone or tablet so you can access the Daily News content anywhere and anytime. Having the app also allows us to send you notifications of important events, stories and breaking news.
We want to thank our advertising supporters as well as our subscribers. If you are not a subscriber yet, we ask that you do subscribe by going online to https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/site/forms/subscription_services/ or call us at 701-642-8585.
Print readers who have not already registered to access content online are encouraged to call our circulation department at 701-642-8585 for assistance. There is no additional charge to print subscribers for online access. You can also sign up for our daily newsletter, From the Newsroom, from our website, wahpetondailynews.com and scroll down the page to the newsletter signup window. The newsletter is another way to stay informed about the stories that are important to you and our community.
“Although our print frequency is changing, our commitment to our readers and especially our subscribers is not. We simply cannot continue to deliver the high-quality content you’ve come to expect from the Daily News without you and your support. Your loyalty is what helps us continue to serve our community with fact-based, quality journalism,” Klostreich said.
Subscribers with questions are invited to contact Klostreich at 701-642-8585 or tarak@wahpetondailynews.com.
