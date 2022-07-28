Purchase Access

Several Richland County fire departments were called out to a report of smoke coming from the Barney elevator Thursday morning.

Initially Barney Fire Department was contact about 11 a.m. July 28 to respond, Wyndmere Fire Dept. offered mutual aid. Dwight Fire Dept. also offered to assist on the call.



