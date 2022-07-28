Several Richland County fire departments were called out to a report of smoke coming from the Barney elevator Thursday morning.
Initially Barney Fire Department was contact about 11 a.m. July 28 to respond, Wyndmere Fire Dept. offered mutual aid. Dwight Fire Dept. also offered to assist on the call.
No fire was initially visible from the exterior and smoke appeared to be contained inside the building. The fire was contained to the pit section below the bin, according to authorities on scene.
The call was placed after workers arrived at the Barney grain bin and discovered smoke coming from the pit beneath the bin. They then called for help and fire departments arrived from Barney, Wyndmere and Dwight. Barney-Wyndmere EMS and Richland County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.
When firefighters arrived, power to the building was shut off and firefighters cut the main grate leading to the pit where the fire was contained. The pit was then flooded in order to stop the fire.
"It looks like it was in a grain leg that runs underneath and feeds into that elevator. We kept it contained to that area and dumped water down the shoot down there," said Richland County Emergency Management Director and Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht. "It is all wood, so it's back in one of the legs. We dumped the truck right down there and they were fighting the fire from underneath, getting penetration there, cooling the wood underneath. We were able to dump it down the main shoot in the elevator and flooded it back into that main leg that was on fire."
By 12:17 p.m. the fire had been put out and trucks were leaving the site.
