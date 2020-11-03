Note: Uncontested races are not reflected in this table. For Richland County, uncontested races include: Insurance Commissioner, Justice for Supreme Court, Judge - District Court No. 1, Supervisor of Soil Conservation District - Richland County. Results for these races will be reflected in later stories.
Election updates: Richland County
- By Frank Stanko and Tris Anderson
Updated
