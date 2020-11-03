The Wilkin County Auditor's Office released preliminary results of races in Wilkin County on Tuesday night on Nov. 3. There are 264 outstanding absentee and mail ballots that have not yet been received, county Auditor & Treasurer Janelle Krump said.
For Breckenridge City Council, Reed Johnson (incumbent), Christine Vedder and Scott Wermerskirchen lead in the results, according to the preliminary report.
For the School Board, Ty Mikkelson (incumbent), Brett Johnson (incumbent), Steven Arnhalt (incumbent) and Shawn Krause Roberts lead in the results, the report stated.
Note: Uncontested races are not reflected in this table. For Breckenridge, Minnesota, uncontested races include: Soil and Water Supervisor, District 1, 3, 4; Mayor of Breckenridge; Judge - Court of Appeals 3, 9, 13, 15; Judge - 8th District Court 1, 2, 4, 7, 10, 11. Results for these races will be reflected in later stories.
