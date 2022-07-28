Purchase Access

Several Richland County fire departments were called out to a report of smoke coming from the Barney elevator Thursday morning.

Initially Barney Fire Dept. was contacted about 11 a.m. July 28 to respond, and then Wyndmere Fire Dept. was called for mutual aid. Dwight Fire Dept. responded, as well.



