Hankinson man killed Monday in Wahpeton

Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 40, Hankinson, North Dakota, was positively identified Monday. The Wahpeton Police Department is asking that anyone with knowledge of Medenwald’s whereabouts prior to 7:11 p.m. Monday evening to contact the department at 701-642-7722. Ask to be directed to Sgt. Rick Teberg.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

One man, the victim, has died from a Monday, Jan. 16 shooting in Wahpeton. A report of shots fired in the vicinity of Stern Sports Arena was made at 7:11 p.m. Monday evening.

