It’s time to talk about our mental health

This month, we are running a four-part Point of View series on mental health that will feature a story each Tuesday in both our papers, Daily News and News Monitor.
We’ll look at a different aspect each week – how mental health and in some instances, mental illness, is being addressed in our communities. As a company, we believe this topic has never been more relevant or more in need of attention than it is now, during the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of COVID-19 has been stressful on individuals and communities, changing our way of life in an effort to help save lives.
The ways in which we do business have been modified, upended or turned upside-down. Our personal lives have also changed – bringing some people closer and separating us from others. We’ve mourned with you and shared daunting statistics. We’ve also celebrated with you and shared the bright spots that helped us smile through this difficult and isolating time.
Resources will be shared in each article, and we’ll talk to your neighbors, business owners, educators and healthcare professionals to get some insight on how the pandemic is affecting us and offer suggestions of what we can do to stay healthy. We are also making the stories in the series available to any reader, which means we are placing them in front of our paywall.
Mental health is an important part of our overall health and well-being, and we hope you find useful information in this series to share with your family and friends. It’s time to invest in and understand mental health the same way we invest in our physical health.
For more information on mental health tools and resources, visit https://www.cdc.gov/mentalhealth/index.htm/.
