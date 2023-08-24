‘Justice for Washington’ protest peaceful in Wahpeton

The 'Justice for Washington' event, held for about two hours Thursday, Aug. 24, in Wahpeton, was what organizers and law enforcement said it would be: a peaceful protest.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Nearly 50 people protested outside the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton from approximately 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

The summer’s second “Justice for Washington” event was what organizers and law enforcement said it would be: a peaceful protest. The most extreme behavior Daily News observed was shouting.

Nearly 50 people protested outside the Richland County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center.
The protesters’ messages generally fell into two categories: calls for justice and more specifically, calls for new action from Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer.
Protesters marched near the Leach Public Library, Sanford Health, Immanuel Lutheran Church and City Brew Hall, among other structures.
The commonality of drunk driving crashes and fatalities was repeatedly mentioned by protesters.
While Daily News was the only news organization covering the protest, several participants did record themselves.
Protesters stressed the importance of using their voices and messages.


