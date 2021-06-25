I’m back. With a new last name.
My name is Katie Schroeder (formerly Betz). I am the new Journalist Product Manager for the Daily News in Wahpeton, and I am excited to be back. For three summers, I had the opportunity to work with the Daily News as an intern. I learned more about journalism from sitting through two hour meetings about ditch maintenance and photographing spray planes, than I could ever learn in a classroom.
Last summer I was unable to intern, but I am glad to be able to come back in a more permanent capacity. I recently graduated with a degree in Multimedia Journalism from Minnesota State University Moorhead. My degree focuses on telling stories on social media, in print, and online using photography and video.
What is a journalist product manager?
Great question. A journalist product manager gets the fun job of managing our new community connection initiative, NABUR. Basically, it is a free local social media website in which you and your neighbors can discuss local issues, share photos of the community, and hear what is going on around town.
The Daily News wants to be able to listen to you and hear what you are excited, concerned, or confused about. We want to know what you are interested in and be able to facilitate a conversation about it online.
Daily News subscribers and non-subscribers alike will be able to share opinions and ask questions about issues we are covering. We want to hear your ideas for what stories we should be covering in the community.
One way you can make your voice heard right now is by participating in our Community Conversations survey, which is posted on our Facebook and the Daily News website. The survey helps us know what topics to have discussion boards for when we launch NABUR on July 6.
Another way I will be engaging with the community is by reigniting an old series. As an intern, I was able to write a series of Goodlife articles called “Out and About with Katie,” in which I spent one day every week with someone from a different occupation and wrote about my experiences and their story.
The next summer I travelled around to different towns within an hour of Wahpeton/Breckenridge and wrote about my experiences exploring each town. This series helped me to get to know a lot of people in the community and was a lot of fun to write and photograph. I am excited to announce that I will be continuing it through Instagram and in the Daily News online edition.
As one would expect, the Instagram account is called “out_and_about_with_katie.” My hope is to find people in the Wahpeton/Breckenridge area who have a story to tell. I plan to talk to local businesses of all kinds and get an inside look at what they do. Everyone has a story, we just don’t always realize how unique it is.
You can email me at schroeder@wahpetondailynews.com or message me on Instagram @out_and_about_with_katie.
Please let me know what you would be interested in hearing about or what story you have to share. I would love to hear them.
Wahpeton/Breckenridge is an amazing community and I am excited to connect with it in both new and old ways. I am glad to be back.
