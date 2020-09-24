The Minnesota Department of Health will be conducting the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, or CASPER survey, starting today, Thursday, Sept. 24, through Saturday, Sept. 26.
Public health care professionals will be going door-to-door, wearing ID badges and driving marked vehicles. Participating in the survey is voluntary.
They are trained to conduct both a nasal swab COVID-19 test, which tests the current presence of the virus, and a blood COVID-19 test, which tests to see if participants previously had the virus.
Health care professionals will give the option to all household members to participate in a free COVID-19 test. Participants will receive a text if they test negative and a call if they test positive.
The Minnesota Department of Health hopes to track the percentage of people infected with the virus that have no symptoms and compare regional differences in the virus’ spread.
The survey will “quickly give people working on the COVID-19 response in Minnesota important information about the health needs of a community.”
