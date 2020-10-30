Minnesota’s voting grace period has just been eliminated, now what?

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit announced their decision to eliminate Minnesota’s seven-day absentee ballot grace period just days before Election Day on Thursday, Oct. 29, according to a press release from Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.
This means all absentee ballots need to be received by Election Day, not postmarked by election day, and it is now too late to return absentee ballots by mail.
“I won’t let any Minnesota voter be silenced,” Simon said. “My mission is now to make sure all voters know that a federal court has suddenly changed the rules, and that their ballot needs to be received by Election Day.”
Wilkin County, Minnesota, voters who already mailed their absentee ballots should track the status of their ballot at: https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/AbsenteeBallotStatus.aspx. If their ballot has not been received, or if a voter has not yet mailed their absentee ballot, they should:
- Hand-deliver their completed absentee ballot to Wilkin County Election Office, located at 300 S 5th St., in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
- Vote in-person by absentee at the Election Office until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
- Vote in-person on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, at their polling place. Breckenridge voters will vote at one of three places depending on their precinct.
- Precinct 1 voters will vote at Park Manor High Rise located on 200 Park Ave.
- Precinct 2 voters will vote at the Senior Citizens Center at 225 5th St. S.
- Precinct 3 voters will vote at Breckenridge High School at 710 13th St. N.
To find your polling place, visit https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us
There are still 670 absentee ballots that have not been returned in Wilkin County as of Friday, Oct. 30, County Election Official Janelle Krump said.
“The right to vote is fundamental,” Simon said. “The court’s decision is a step in the direction of restricting the exercise of that right, during a pandemic that has altered everything about our daily lives. But Minnesotans always find a way to vote, and they’ll do so again this year. The spirit that has fueled Minnesota's nation-leading voter turnout will continue.”
To find out more information, visit https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/. For election help, call the national nonpartisan Election Protection hotline (866-OUR-VOTE).
