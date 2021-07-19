Monday morning Wyndmere bank robbery suspect on the run

A woman allegedly held up Lincoln State Bank in Wyndmere around 11 a.m. Monday morning, July 19, and is now on the run.
The woman demanded money wearing a face covering. She fled in a tan or beige GMC or Chevrolet pickup with a topper, according to KFGO.
There were two employees present at the time of the robbery, KFGO reported. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, North Dakota Highway Patrol and a local North Dakota Game and Fish warden responded to the robbery.
If you have any information, call the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 701-642-7711, or submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword NDRICHLAND and your tip to 847411.
This story is developing, and new information will be added as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.