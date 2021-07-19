Monday morning Wyndmere bank robbery suspect on the run
Courtesy Richland County Sheriff's Office

A woman allegedly held up Lincoln State Bank in Wyndmere, North Dakota, around 11 a.m. Monday morning, July 19, and is now on the run. 

The woman demanded money wearing a face covering. She fled in a tan or beige GMC or Chevrolet pickup with a topper, according to KFGO. 

There were two employees present at the time of the robbery, KFGO reported. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, North Dakota Highway Patrol and a local North Dakota Game and Fish warden responded to the robbery.

This story is developing, and new information will be added as it becomes available. 

Tags

Load comments