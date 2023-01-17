Monday’s fatal shooting in Wahpeton: what we know so far

Wahpeton police have stated that Monday’s incident in the neighborhood of 11th Street North and Loy Avenue is believed to be isolated and that there is no current danger to the general public. Police are also asking residents to view any home security camera and report anything suspicious.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

One man, the victim, has died from a Monday, Jan. 16 shooting in Wahpeton. A report of shots fired in the vicinity of Stern Sports Arena was made at 7:11 p.m. Monday evening.

Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 40, Hankinson, North Dakota, was positively identified Monday. The Wahpeton Police Department is asking that anyone with knowledge of Medenwald’s whereabouts prior to 7:11 p.m. Monday evening to contact the department at 701-642-7722. Ask to be directed to Sgt. Rick Teberg.



