Monday’s fatal shooting in Wahpeton: what we know so far

One man, the victim, has died from a Monday, Jan. 16 shooting in Wahpeton. A report of shots fired in the vicinity of Stern Sports Arena was made at 7:11 p.m. Monday evening.
Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 40, Hankinson, North Dakota, was positively identified Monday. The Wahpeton Police Department is asking that anyone with knowledge of Medenwald’s whereabouts prior to 7:11 p.m. Monday evening to contact the department at 701-642-7722. Ask to be directed to Sgt. Rick Teberg.
Wahpeton police have stated that Monday’s incident is believed to be isolated and that there is no current danger to the general public. Police are also asking residents in the neighborhood to view any home security camera and report anything suspicious. Stern Sports Arena is located at 1026 11th St. N., Wahpeton, in a neighborhood with Wahpeton High School, Circle of Nations School and several apartment complexes.
Wahpeton police stated that in response to the shots fired call, they locked down both the arena and high school. Hockey practice was taking place at the former and wrestling practice was taking place at the latter. Resident Valerie Nelson, Wahpeton, was reported by KFGO News as saying that an approximate three-block perimeter was set up.
“Once the scene was contained, officers escorted students and families to their vehicles,” the department stated Tuesday. “A shelter-in-place (alert) was issued by the Wahpeton Police Department, through Richland County Dispatch using Everbridge. It was determined to be an isolated incident and the shelter-in-place (alert) was lifted.”
Both Circle of Nations School and North Dakota State College of Science were among those responding to the alert. Lockdown at the college lasted for more than two hours, lifting before 10 p.m. Monday.
In a statement released just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Wahpeton Police Department said responding officers found the man now identified as Medenwald outside a vehicle across from Stern Sports Arena. They began lifesaving measures and Medenwald was transported to CHI St. Francis Medical Campus, Breckenridge, Minnesota. It was there that Medenwald was pronounced deceased. As of pre-dawn Tuesday, he was being transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Wahpeton police are or have been assisted by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force.
As of Tuesday morning, the investigation is ongoing. The Wahpeton Police Department has not officially released any further information.
Scanner reports Monday evening indicated that cops were looking for a 6’2” male in jeans, wearing a black hoodie and black mask. Whether that is still the case is unknown as of Tuesday morning.
A Forum News Service report states that the shooting happened at the intersection of 11th Street North and Loy Avenue. FNS reported that a car with several bullet holes came to a stop several blocks south, outside Wahpeton High School and across from the Stern Sports Arena. Medenwald was the car’s driver, he “was shot more than a handful of times” and a bullet hole was found in a house at the intersection, according to FNS.