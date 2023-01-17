Monday’s homicide in Wahpeton: what we know so far

One man, the victim, has died from a Monday, Jan. 16 homicide in Wahpeton. A report of shots fired in the vicinity of Stern Sports Arena was made at 7:11 p.m. Monday evening.
Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 40, Hankinson, North Dakota, was positively identified Monday. The Wahpeton Police Department has stated that Monday’s homicide is believed to be isolated and that there is no current danger to the general public.
Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 18 that the homicide took place at the intersection of Loy Avenue and 11th Street North. The Stern Sports Arena is located approximately two blocks south of that location.
Anderson also confirmed that there was a witness, someone in the car with Medenwald who has been interviewed. Speaking Tuesday, Jan. 17 before the Wahpeton City Council, Anderson said the investigation into Monday’s homicide is active, ongoing and not able to be discussed in detail. On Wednesday, Anderson did confirm that there is not currently a suspect or suspects or a motive for Monday’s homicide.
Police are asking residents of the neighborhood including Loy Avenue and 11th Street North to view any home security camera and report anything suspicious. Anyone with knowledge of Medenwald’s whereabouts prior to 7:11 p.m. Monday evening is asked to contact the department at 701-642-7722. Ask to be directed to Sgt. Rick Teberg.
During his time before the Wahpeton City Council, Anderson discussed the response on Monday to what was initially considered an active shooter situation.
Anderson said he was called at approximately 7:11 p.m. to respond to an active shooter at the Stern Sports Arena. Forum News Service later reported, although it has not been confirmed by the Wahpeton Police Department, that the shooting took place at the intersection of 11th Street North and Loy Avenue, with Medenwald’s vehicle coming to a stop a few blocks south, outside the arena. To reiterate, though, when Anderson arrived on the scene, he was responding to the initial report of an active shooter at the arena.
“When I got there, I checked in with the sergeant that was working the scene and was informed that we had a hockey arena full of families and kids,” Anderson said. “The middle school had kids in it and the high school had kids in it.”
Stern Sports Arena is located at 1026 11th St. N., Wahpeton, in a neighborhood with Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton Middle School, Circle of Nations School and several apartment complexes.
Acting under the assumption that there was still an active shooter, law enforcement began lockdown procedure.
“Our first priority was to get them evacuated,” Anderson said.
Wahpeton police stated that in response to the shots fired call, they locked down both the arena and high school. Hockey practice was taking place at the former and wrestling practice was taking place at the latter. Resident Valerie Nelson, Wahpeton, was reported by KFGO News as saying that an approximate three-block perimeter was set up.
Law enforcement made sure that everyone was off the arena’s ice, out of restrooms and otherwise safely leaving the scene, Anderson said.
“We had rides for everybody. We had parents for everybody. The parents that were there responded excellently to us. They were very good. They worked very well with us. We got them to the safety of their own homes,” Anderson said.
At that time, Anderson said, there was no more warning of an active shooter in the immediate vicinity. It took about 30-45 minutes to determine this. From there, procedure changed course.
“That’s when we sent out the Everbridge (alert for sheltering in place),” Anderson said. “I did request that at 8:30 p.m. It takes some time to get that together and pushed out. Dispatch did that and I think it came out at 8:44 p.m.”
Both Circle of Nations School and North Dakota State College of Science were among those responding to the shelter-in-place alert. Lockdown at the college appears to have begun prior to the Everbridge alert. It lasted for more than two hours, lifting before 10 p.m. Monday. Anderson said the Everbridge alert stayed in place until some time after 11 p.m. Monday.
“We realized we had two crime scenes, so we had to lock those down and we called the BCI in to assist us because we don’t have the technology, the knowledge or the tools to do what they do,” Anderson said. “It’s in their wheelhouse, it’s what they do. They’re experts on it.”
In a statement released just before 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Wahpeton Police Department said responding officers found the man now identified as Medenwald outside a vehicle across from Stern Sports Arena. They began lifesaving measures and Medenwald was transported to CHI St. Francis Medical Campus, Breckenridge, Minnesota. It was there that Medenwald was pronounced deceased. As of pre-dawn Tuesday, he was being transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Wahpeton police are or have been assisted by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Breckenridge Police Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota State College of Science Police and Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force.
As stated earlier, the investigation is ongoing as of Wednesday morning. The Wahpeton Police Department has not officially released any further information.
Scanner reports Monday evening indicated that cops were looking for a 6’2” male in jeans, wearing a black hoodie and black mask. Whether that is still the case is unknown as of Tuesday morning.
Forum News Service reported that a car with several bullet holes came to a stop outside Wahpeton High School and across from the Stern Sports Arena. Medenwald was the car’s driver, he “was shot more than a handful of times,” at least seven bullet holes could be seen in the car and two stray bullets hit garages at or near the 11th Street North-Loy Avenue intersection, according to FNS. The North Dakota BCI is investigating several details related to Monday’s incident, Anderson said Wednesday.
Anderson reiterated before the Wahpeton City Council on Tuesday that as far as law enforcement can tell, the shooting was an isolated incident. People have been calling in with information, but a suspect has not been identified. Again, a motive has not been established.
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht said law enforcement did a great job in responding Monday, putting the community first and acting in the interest of not creating a panic.
Citizens are urged to sign up for Everbridge, which is Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota’s, official means of issuing alerts. Neither reverse 911 nor CodeRED are no longer in use. A free service, Everbridge can be signed up for at either the city or county websites.
“This is an ongoing investigation, an active investigation. It will remain that way until hopefully we get a positive outcome,” Anderson said Tuesday.