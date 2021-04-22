New 10-digit dialing affects 218, other area codes

What’s going on here: Beginning in July 2022, 988 will become the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Much like 911, the three-digit number will connect an individual to suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. Before the number can be implemented, 82 area codes in 36 states must be dialed with 10-digits. Minnesota area codes 218 and 952 are affected. No North Dakota area codes are affected.
What do I need to do: Beginning Saturday, April 24, anyone calling a 218 area code should dial 1-218-xxx-xxxx. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, anyone calling a 218 area code must dial all 10-digits in order to complete their call. The time between April and October will serve as a permissive dialing period, so if you accidentally dial just seven digits, your call will still be completed. If you dial seven digits after Oct. 24, you may hear a recording that says your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you get this recording, hang up, and dial all 10 digits.
What doesn’t change: Your telephone number will not change, just the way it must be dialed. Local calls will remain local, but will include all 10 digits. The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will stay the same. You will continue to dial long distance calls using the 1-xxx-xxx-xxxx format. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the 988 code is in effect in July 2022.
What to watch for: You will need to update your contact lists on your cell phone or home phone for all affected area codes by adding a 1 and the area code to the front of the number. You should check life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, security systems and fax machines to ensure they are programmed with a 10-digit number (many already are). You should also consider updating pet ID tags, websites and business materials to include a 1 and your area code.
Things to remember: Start practicing dialing all 10 digits beginning Saturday, April 24, that way you’ll be prepared for the mandatory switch Oct. 24. The new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline doesn’t go into effect until next year. If you need help, continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.