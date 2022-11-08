North Dakota ballot measures
Courtesy MCS

Measure No. 1

What a Yes vote means: Individuals would now only be allowed to serve more than eight years in either the North Dakota House of Representatives or North Dakota Senate or as the state governor. Service as a legislator or governor prior to the effective date of this measure would not count towards the new limit if this measure passes. However, an individual would not be allowed to serve a full or remaining term as a member of the legislature if serving the term would cause the individual to serve a total of more than eight years in that particular house.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 