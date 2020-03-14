Ryan Binkley and Francis Wick are the authors. Binkley is the CEO of Anchorage Daily News. He and his siblings brought the paper out of bankruptcy in 2017 and today publish one daily and four weekly papers around Alaska. Wick is the third generation CEO of Wick Communications, a 95-year-old family business based in Sierra Vista Arizona, which publishes 10 daily and 14 weekly papers across 11 states. This editorial originally published in the Columbia Journalism Review, which gave permission to be reprinted.