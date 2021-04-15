Police looking for information on suspicious vehicle in Breckenridge

Breckenridge Police Department is asking the public for information or help identifying a silver colored station wagon-type vehicle involved in suspicious activity reported April 8, 2021.
On April 8, a parent reported a vehicle matching the description above was allegedly following their child as they walked to Breckenridge Elementary School on Ninth Street North between 7:45-8 a.m. The parent picked up their child by the elementary school and drove to the Blazer Express on Highway 75, according to a Breckenridge Police Department release.
The parent said the same vehicle followed them to the gas station, pulling into the parking lot, the release stated. When the parent and their child left, the suspicious vehicle left in another direction.
If you recognize this vehicle or have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Breckenridge Police Department at (218) 643-5506.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.