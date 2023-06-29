Calling for either the firing of, resignation of or new action from the Richland County state’s attorney, protesters gathered Thursday, June 29 in Wahpeton.

The protesters came on behalf of the late Washington Weanquoi, Fargo, North Dakota, who died at age 47 in August 2022. Weanquoi was the victim in a two-vehicle crash east of Barney, North Dakota. The second vehicle was driven by Kash Cutler, then-19, of Frederick, South Dakota.