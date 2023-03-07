Putting the paper to bed one last time

Some of you may have read about this in a social media post I made recently, but for those of you who haven’t, my time with Daily News and News Monitor has come to an end. I have accepted a position in Grand Forks as the editor of Prairie Business magazine. The opportunity was one I couldn’t pass up, and my last day with the company is Wednesday, March 8.
Leaving will be bittersweet, as I have made several close relationships and many great friendships during the 13 years I’ve lived in Wahpeton. I’ve been lucky to have great people to work with and a supportive employer, Wick Communications, to work for during my 12 years with the company.
When I graduated college in 1992, my dream job was to work for a magazine. I promptly got hired at a large, well-respected and family-owned newspaper in Riverside, California, called The Press-Enterprise. I grew up with that paper, flipping through the pages as I ate my cereal. It wasn’t a magazine, but hey, I figured I’d be there three years max, then move on to my dream job.
It was there I learned all about the newspaper business from storied editors, reporters and photographers. I was bitten by the news bug. It was enlightening to hear the stories about the way newsrooms operated “back in the day,” although I’m glad smoking was no longer allowed in the building by then.
Seventeen years later, and many positions under my belt, I took a leap of faith and followed my heart to North Dakota. I wanted a slower pace around nicer people. I began working at Daily News as a reporter covering Wilkin County as well as laying out the pages for each edition. After a few years, I became the assistant managing editor and eventually, managing editor over both Daily News and News Monitor.
I can’t count the number of articles I have written over that time, but when I started, we were each writing about two stories per day per edition – that’s 10 per week, when we printed Daily News five days a week. In a year, that makes 520 stories, on average. That doesn’t include all the special sections and magazine stories we wrote.
One of the first news events I covered was a meeting about water that was well attended by area farmers. I knew nothing about farming and nothing about water issues in the Red River Valley. It was nerve-wracking, to say the least. I had to learn a whole new vocabulary, but found that if I was up front about my ignorance on the topic, people would generously be happy to educate me.
One of those helpful people was Neal Folstad. He was a Wilkin County Commissioner at the time (which I also didn’t know yet), and I asked him if he could explain to me what drain tile was, and how it worked. Neal was also a retired educator, so he easily walked me through it and enlightened me on the subject. It was the first of many agricultural lessons I would get over the years. My respect for farming is high it’s one of those jobs that takes nerves of steel, because nothing about growing crops is guaranteed.
As part of my job, I’ve covered crime stories around the Twin Towns, and Christmas programs at the schools. I’ve shot hundreds of photos of parades and chased severe storms to get “the shot.” I rode along with a Breckenridge Police officer for part of his shift, and flew in a helicopter over the Southern Red River Valley to get aerial shots of the community. I’ve sat through many city council, county board, and school board meetings, and gotten to know our elected officials and business owners. This job was a wonderful introduction to the community it afforded me access to people I most likely would have never had a chance to meet, let alone get to know.
As the leader of a newsroom, I have mentored young reporters, sometimes made hard decisions, and made sure we did the best job possible of getting the story right and the spellings correct. I’m thankful I’ve had a great group of reporters to work with over the years, and our current lineup — Frank, Colton, Levi and Robert are all top-notch. I’m very proud of the work they do, day in and day out.
I won’t try and list the names of all of the people who I’ve enjoyed meeting, getting to know and covering, because I’d surely miss some. Those who have helped me along the way are also numerous, including my publisher and friend, Tara Klostreich.
I can’t possibly list all the volunteers in our community that I’ve covered, but you know their names. They continue to inspire me to work harder and do more.
Although the job was always interesting, it’s the people who kept me here for 13 years. It’s been your generosity and kindness. The hard-working, salt of the earth residents who make up our communities are something special and I will miss you.
Thankfully, I won’t be going far – just up the interstate a couple hours away, getting to know a whole new community and helping to share their stories. Please get in touch if you’re headed my way.
It’s time to wrap this up so I can put the paper to bed, as we used to say. It’s been a pleasure and an honor to report on your lives and be part of your community. Please continue supporting local journalism — without our subscribers and advertisers, we couldn’t bring you the coverage that’s important to you.
Carrie McDermottis the managing editor of Daily News and News Monitor
