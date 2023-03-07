Putting the paper to bed one last time
Carrie McDermott

Some of you may have read about this in a social media post I made recently, but for those of you who haven’t, my time with Daily News and News Monitor has come to an end. I have accepted a position in Grand Forks as the editor of Prairie Business magazine. The opportunity was one I couldn’t pass up, and my last day with the company is Wednesday, March 8.

Leaving will be bittersweet, as I have made several close relationships and many great friendships during the 13 years I’ve lived in Wahpeton. I’ve been lucky to have great people to work with and a supportive employer, Wick Communications, to work for during my 12 years with the company.



Carrie McDermott is the managing editor of Daily News and News Monitor.

