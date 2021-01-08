“Both the FBI and Washington police are asking Americans to step up and help them identify people who participated in Wednesday’s riot and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol,” CNN reported Thursday.
I, the Daily News and countless other reporters have been following and reporting on what’s been happening in Washington, D.C. since Wednesday, Jan. 6. My colleague and friend Audra Anderson is among the individuals who have done excellent, essential work in fact-checking.
Audra uses responsible, credible and accountable sources. So do I. So do Carrie McDermott, Tris Anderson and Justin Pierce. A news article records a period of time. A news story is ongoing and can be built upon.
The likes of The Associated Press, The New York Times, CNN and others do not necessarily need my defense, but I believe in full disclosure when possible. We all hold ourselves to standards, including acknowledging flexibility and accountability.
Some readers questioned my identifying Wednesday’s riot participants as supporters of President Trump. As I write, it is Friday morning and information continues to emerge about the people involved.
Reporters work with facts, not generalizations. Our coverage of the D.C. riot and insurrection, particularly identifying participants’ perspectives, should not be considered a universal statement on Trump supporters, members of the Republican Party, law enforcement or any other individual or group outside those participants themselves.
It is understandable that people I’ve spoken to are disavowing Wednesday’s violence. I’m going to make a generalization. All people, including Americans, should be against these actions.
For quite some time, I’ve reflected on how wonderful it is in the Twin Towns Area. I have seen people acting responsibly, being informed, showing compassion and respectfully sharing ideas. I’m not naive enough to pretend that there are not closed-minded people, and as someone who works with facts, who seeks and appreciates new insight, it is a discouraging idea.
Rejecting a fact, whether due to the fact or the source, is not the act of an independent thinker, someone above influence or any other self-serving claim these individuals want to make. It is an act of unjustified denial and willful ignorance.
Daily News will continue to follow responses to the D.C. riot and insurrection. We encourage our readers to respond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.