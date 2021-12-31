The beginning of a new year allows us to reflect on the values that guide us and gives us an opportunity to renew our commitment to uphold those values.
Our journalists will continue to strive to produce professional, fair and accurate coverage of stories with integrity that are important to you and your community.
We strive to hit the following goals every day, throughout the year. We want to hear from you if we fall short of that mark.
Our goals in the new year include:
• Being accurate. Being trustworthy is the bedrock of any news organization, and it starts with the basics — getting names right, double-checking numbers, fact-checking, reporting accurate quotes and using numerous knowledgeable sources.
• Being fair. Our intent is always to be fair and balanced in our reporting, even when popular opinion on an event or subject slanted one direction. We seek out views from all sides to a story, and will update stories with correct or missing information.
• Produce solution-based journalism. Many times it’s easy to point out what’s wrong with a situation, but it’s much more difficult to find a remedy for the problem. We resolve to examine more often the possible solutions to issues we report on.
• Be good listeners. Part of being a good journalist is the ability to truly listen to people in the communities we cover, whether it’s the business owners, sports fans or parents of school children. The more we understand about our community, the more insightful our coverage can be. We also need to be willing to listen to criticism and be willing to make changes where we deem them necessary.
• Celebrate our communities. We are lucky to live in an area with so many good, talented and caring people. We want to make sure we are cheerleaders for the do-gooders and highlight those folks who quietly do so much work in the background.
If you subscribe to Daily News and/or News Monitor, we thank you for supporting us and trusting us as a news source. We will continue to work hard in 2022 to earn your support. If you’re not yet a subscriber, please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.
Wishing you and your families and happy and safe new year!
Carrie McDermott is managing editor of Daily News and News Monitor.
