Richland County placed under blizzard warning

Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, are part of a region facing a winter storm into Wednesday, Dec. 23.
A winter storm is coming for the area, late Tuesday, Dec. 22 through Wednesday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Gust said Tuesday.
"A glaze of ice is possible this evening into the overnight," Gust said. "The highest risk is (for) east central North Dakota into far northwest Minnesota. Higher snowfall is now expected across much of northwest and west central Minnesota, into southeastern North Dakota."
Strong winds developing early Wednesday morning are forecast to continue for much of the day. The winds are expected to include gusts from more than 30-more than 50 miles per hour over much of the area, with the highest speeds over eastern North Dakota.
"Blizzard conditions are now likely across most of eastern North Dakota and the Red River Valley corridor," Gust said. "A winter storm is possible in most locations depending largely on new snowfall. Warning decisions are pending."
Wherever you are in eastern North Dakota or northwest to west central Minnesota, you could be impacted with either short-term or longer duration blizzard to near-blizzard conditions for much of Wednesday.
A blizzard warning for Richland County, North Dakota, was issued at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gust said the total amount of snow was still uncertain as of Tuesday, but wind is expected to dominate whatever weather conditions arise.
“The wind will be a big driving mechanism,” Gust said. “The snow received will be a catalyst to it.”
Drivers are asked to plan for slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Blowing snow may linger into the afternoon, resulting in continued reduced visibility.
Individuals who will be outside are also asked to take precautions.
“The dangerously cold wind chills, as low as 35 below zero, could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” NWS stated.
As of Tuesday, travel impacts were expected to last from late that evening into Wednesday afternoon.
“The greatest impacts are more likely (greater than 70 percent) in the morning, with possible (less than 40 percent) lingering impacts into the afternoon,” Gust said.
Significant impacts are most likely to occur Wednesday morning.
“There is lower confidence with how long these significant impacts will linger into the afternoon,” Gust said. “It will be based on how much snow falls.”
