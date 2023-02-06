State’s attorney moves to dismiss murder charge against Kruger

The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Eugene Kruger, Breckenridge, Minnesota, without prejudice, the Wahpeton Police Department announced Monday, Feb. 6.
An investigation has been ongoing since Jan. 16, 2023, with the police department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation working on a joint investigation into the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald, Hankinson, North Dakota.
“At this time, the
complexities of the investigation have made it so that the state feels that waiting on all outstanding information, search warrants and ongoing interviews are in the interest of ensuring a successful prosecution against the person responsible,” Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson stated.
Anthony Kruger continues to be a person of interest in Jeremiah Medenwald’s murder, according to the Wahpeton Police Department. Kruger still faces charges for methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
“The Wahpeton Police Department is asking that anyone with information about Jeremiah Medenwald in the days preceding Jan. 16, 2023, and anyone with information regarding Anthony Kruger from Jan. 16-20, 2023, to contact Sgt. Teberg at 701-642-7728,” the department stated.
The Wahpeton Police Department reiterates its assurance to the public that they believe Medenwald’s murder is an isolated incident and that the public is not in any danger.