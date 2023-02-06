State’s attorney moves to dismiss murder charge against Kruger

The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office has moved to dismiss the murder charge against Anthony Eugene Kruger, Breckenridge, Minnesota, without prejudice, the Wahpeton Police Department announced Monday, Feb. 6.

An investigation has been ongoing since Jan. 16, 2023, with the police department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation working on a joint investigation into the murder of Jeremiah Medenwald, Hankinson, North Dakota.



