Suspect arrested for Wahpeton murder

Anthony Kruger

Anthony Eugene Kruger, 33, Breckenridge, Minnesota, was arrested Friday, Jan. 20 for murder, a class AA felony, and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 40, Hankinson, North Dakota.

The Wahpeton Police Department announced Kruger's arrest shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Kruger was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Third Ave. N., Wahpeton. He is confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton. An initial court appearance, where Kruger would be formally charged, has not been scheduled as of Saturday.



