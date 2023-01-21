Suspect arrested for Wahpeton murder

Anthony Eugene Kruger, 33, Breckenridge, Minnesota, was arrested Friday, Jan. 20 for murder, a class AA felony, and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 40, Hankinson, North Dakota.
The Wahpeton Police Department announced Kruger's arrest shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Kruger was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Third Ave. N., Wahpeton. He is confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton. An initial court appearance, where Kruger would be formally charged, has not been scheduled as of Saturday.
"A combined effort and thorough investigation led by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation produced Kruger as a suspect in this matter earlier today," Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson said. "Officers were able to locate Kruger and take him into custody without incident. Multiple agencies started this investigation with the intent to seek justice for Jeremiah Medenwald and closure for his family.
In addition to the Wahpeton Police Department, responding agencies included the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, SEMCA Narcotics Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Drug Enforcement Administration and North Dakota State and Local Intelligence Center, Anderson said.
Medenwald was shot at approximately 7:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at the intersection of Loy Avenue and 11th Street North, Wahpeton. His vehicle came to a stop a few blocks south, across from the Stern Sports Arena. Medenwald was identified outside the vehicle, the Wahpeton Police Department stated.
“They began lifesaving measures and Medenwald was transported to CHI St. Francis Medical Campus, Breckenridge,” Daily News previously reported. “It was there that Medenwald was pronounced deceased.”
Stern Sports Arena is located in a neighborhood with Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton Middle School, Circle of Nations School and several apartment complexes. Lockdown procedure and evacuation of youth athletes and their families took place alongside the initial response to the shooting, Daily News previously reported.
Records state that Kruger’s prior criminal history includes a 2012 conviction for three counts of manufacturing, delivering or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Two of those charges were class AA felony level and the first was class B felony level.
In 2012, Kruger was sentenced in Richland County District Court to 30 years confinement with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the two class AA charges. The sentence was suspended for 27 years, with five years probation and credit for 63 days served.
"Kruger pled guilty to the crimes stemming from incidents on Nov. 28, 2011 and Dec. 1, 2011," Daily News previously reported. "District Court Judge Richard W. Grosz sentenced Kruger to 10 years imprisonment with seven years suspended for the first count of delivery of a controlled substance."
The incidents involved the selling of 2 grams of marijuana to a SEMCA agent at a residence in the 400 block of 14th Street North, Wahpeton; .23 grams of cocaine to a SEMCA agent at an apartment in the 1100 block of Loy Avenue, within 1,000 feet of Wahpeton High School and Wahpeton Middle School; and .49 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant working with SEMCA agents at the same apartment, Daily News previously reported.
In 2015, the sentences for all three charges were revoked and amended in Richland County District Court. Kruger was then sentenced by Judge Bradley Cruff to 78 months with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, with credit for 62 days served.
“Sentence shall run concurrent with any sentence the defendant receives in the state of Minnesota,” records state.
In 2020, Kruger was convicted in Becker County, Minnesota, for first degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period. Records state that the penalty for subsequent conviction was a mandatory commitment of 4-40 years.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class AA felony is life imprisonment without parole.