A John Deere mower Zero-Turn model Z645 was stolen over the weekend from Schmitty’s Plumbing and Heating in Wahpeton and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and suspects.

Security video shows two white males exiting a 2007-2013 white GMC 1500 crew cab pickup Saturday, July 16 at approximately 4:16 p.m. at Schmitty’s. The truck was pulling a single-axle utility trailer onto which the mower was loaded.

The pickup truck has a broken vent wing on the front passenger side and the molding on the right rear passenger side is broken.

There is extra chrome trim along the bottom of the doors and the chrome wheel wells are missing on the rear of the vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident, suspects or vehicles involved, please contact Wahpeton Police Dept. at 701-642-7722.



