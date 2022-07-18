Two theft suspects can be seen in this still shot from security footage taken at Schmitty's Heating and Plumbing in Wahpeton Saturday afternoon. Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects or their white GMC pickup truck, at far left.
One of two white males who are suspects in the theft of a John Deere mower at Schmitty's in Wahpeton over the weekend. Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects or their truck, which is a 2007-2013 white GMC 1500 crew cab that has a broken vent wing on the front passenger side and the molding on the right rear passenger side is broken. There is extra chrome trim along the bottom of the doors and the chrome wheel wells are missing on the rear of the vehicle.
A screen grab from security video shows the single-axle utility trailer pulled by a white GMC 1500 crew cab pickup. The truck and trailer were used to steal a John Deere mower from Schmitty's in Wahpeton Saturday afternoon.
This screen grab of security video shows one of two white males exiting a 2007-2013 white GMC 1500 crew cab pickup Saturday, July 16 at approximately 4:16 p.m. at Schmitty’s. The truck was pulling a single-axle utility trailer onto which the mower was loaded.
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
1 of 4
Two theft suspects can be seen in this still shot from security footage taken at Schmitty's Heating and Plumbing in Wahpeton Saturday afternoon. Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects or their white GMC pickup truck, at far left.
photos Courtesy Wahpeton PD
One of two white males who are suspects in the theft of a John Deere mower at Schmitty's in Wahpeton over the weekend. Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects or their truck, which is a 2007-2013 white GMC 1500 crew cab that has a broken vent wing on the front passenger side and the molding on the right rear passenger side is broken. There is extra chrome trim along the bottom of the doors and the chrome wheel wells are missing on the rear of the vehicle.
Courtesy Wahpeton PD
A screen grab from security video shows the single-axle utility trailer pulled by a white GMC 1500 crew cab pickup. The truck and trailer were used to steal a John Deere mower from Schmitty's in Wahpeton Saturday afternoon.
Courtesy Wahpeton PD
This screen grab of security video shows one of two white males exiting a 2007-2013 white GMC 1500 crew cab pickup Saturday, July 16 at approximately 4:16 p.m. at Schmitty’s. The truck was pulling a single-axle utility trailer onto which the mower was loaded.
A John Deere mower Zero-Turn model Z645 was stolen over the weekend from Schmitty’s Plumbing and Heating in Wahpeton and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and suspects.
Security video shows two white males exiting a 2007-2013 white GMC 1500 crew cab pickup Saturday, July 16 at approximately 4:16 p.m. at Schmitty’s. The truck was pulling a single-axle utility trailer onto which the mower was loaded.
The pickup truck has a broken vent wing on the front passenger side and the molding on the right rear passenger side is broken.
There is extra chrome trim along the bottom of the doors and the chrome wheel wells are missing on the rear of the vehicle.
If you have any information on this incident, suspects or vehicles involved, please contact Wahpeton Police Dept. at 701-642-7722.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.