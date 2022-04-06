Our newest reporter is getting a taste of how the past can come back to bite you. We’ve all had moments where we’ve said or done things we regret. But if we want to do better, we learn from our missteps and our mistakes, we adjust and make improvements.
Colton Rasanen-Fryar is our new Wilkin County reporter. He was introduced to our community in an article online Monday and in Tuesday’s Daily News. He shared his excitement at joining us here. By Monday night, an old social media post of his began making the rounds and people began weighing in on our choice to hire him – some were welcoming and some were downright ugly. Some posts were bigoted, personal attacks on him.
We first became aware of this two-year-old post Monday night, the same time the rest of the community became aware. Had we known before this hire, we certainly would have had a conversation about it with Colton during the interview. Colton is apologetic about the damage caused by his old post and he immediately took it down from Facebook once he saw it was being shared by our community members.
In case you’re wondering, we do vet our journalist candidates – a criminal background check is completed, a check on references is done and we consider their writing skills and experience. We did not scroll back two years into his social media use while considering him as a candidate. Moving forward, this is something we’ll do the next time we’re hiring someone.
This post was a response to the 2020 George Floyd murder by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes while Floyd, a Black man, was lying face-down on a street. Two other police officers assisted in restraining Floyd, and rioting ensued once the video was made public.
The post used an expletive about police and said that “every single cop is bad.” Colton does not feel this way today.
It was an emotional post by a young man who was calling out the injustices by people in power that harm marginalized communities, including Black people. His post was not unique – many in this country shared that sentiment at the time – but it does not excuse it. He also was not a professional journalist at that time. He was a student.
We’re giving Colton the opportunity here to share his thoughts and hopefully ease tensions with the community and our law enforcement agencies:
“I have been in Wahpeton for less than a week, and working at the paper for even less than that. In the time I've been here I have noticed a drastic difference in many systems, such as the police department, from the places where I have lived. The police here are active members in the community doing hard work to benefit everyone.”
“I believe law enforcement are here to protect and serve the communities that they reside in. That may not have been clear to me living in a city with many thousands more people than Wahpeton or Breckenridge, but in the week I've been here it has become quite apparent."
"My opinion from two years ago lacks nuance and thrives in generalization, I recognize that now. Regardless of my opinions in the past, or now, my ability to practice journalism will not and has not been impeded. Our job is to tell the objective truth; feelings and opinions only matter on the opinions page of our paper.”
First impressions are hard enough, but to lose your right to make one yourself is wrong.
While we wish that Colton, a student reporter in college at the time of his controversial comments, would have exercised better judgment, we understand that responsibility and credibility are gained and honed. We know that the Twin Towns Area has come to expect such standards from Daily News and News Monitor. We will continue to train our new journalists and expect professional quality work and conduct during their time in our employment.
We hope that you will give Colton a chance to prove himself as a reporter and a community member.
We've worked hard to gain your trust. We'll work even harder to keep it.
