We all know young professionals who are making a difference in their communities. Maybe they’re working at your healthcare clinic, your school, your bank or at the grocery store. They’re also putting in extra hours helping your child’s sports team, acting as a church youth leader or assisting the food pantry as a volunteer. There are just some people who jump right in and roll up their sleeves and go the extra mile when extra hands are needed.
Do you know someone like this? If so, we want to hear from you. Tell us why you think they should be recognized in our annual 20 Under 40 awards. We’re looking for young professionals age 40 and under who live or work in Wilkin and Richland counties. You’ve seen our ads in the newspaper and on our website. You’ve probably also seen the ads in our Daily Headlines newsletters — and if you haven’t signed up for those yet, please do. They are free and written by our newsroom and showcase some of the things we’re interested in as well as news you can use. Scroll down on our homepage (https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/) and put your email in the box under Daily Headlines.
Our nomination deadline is this Friday, Feb. 24. We need to hear about people from our coverage area – Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Lidgerwood, Campbell, Hankinson, Rothsay, Wyndmere, Foxhome, Fairmount, Kent, Wolverton and Colfax, among others.
We’ll need your name, email and phone number, in case we have more questions about your nominee.
We’ll need the nominee’s name, phone number, age, place of employment, city of employment and length of employment. If you’re not sure of some of these — ask their spouse, friend or coworker. The more info you can provide, the better.
We’ll need you to share some information about your nominee’s career path or current position.
We’ll need to know what service clubs, organizations or other community groups they are part of.
Finally, we’ll ask you to explain what type of impact your nominee has made on you or their community.
Sharing all of this information about your nominee helps us make our selections of honorees for this year.
Time is almost up — get your nominations in today so your outstanding young professional can be recognized. Remember, the deadline to nominate is Friday, Feb. 24, there’s no time to waste!
Carrie McDermott is the managing editor of Daily News.