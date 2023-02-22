We all know young professionals who are making a difference in their communities. Maybe they’re working at your healthcare clinic, your school, your bank or at the grocery store. They’re also putting in extra hours helping your child’s sports team, acting as a church youth leader or assisting the food pantry as a volunteer. There are just some people who jump right in and roll up their sleeves and go the extra mile when extra hands are needed.

Do you know someone like this? If so, we want to hear from you. Tell us why you think they should be recognized in our annual 20 Under 40 awards. We’re looking for young professionals age 40 and under who live or work in Wilkin and Richland counties. You’ve seen our ads in the newspaper and on our website. You’ve probably also seen the ads in our Daily Headlines newsletters — and if you haven’t signed up for those yet, please do. They are free and written by our newsroom and showcase some of the things we’re interested in as well as news you can use. Scroll down on our homepage (https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/) and put your email in the box under Daily Headlines.



Carrie McDermott is the managing editor of Daily News.

Tags